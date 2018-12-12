‘The Ranch’ Actress Kelli Goss Sends Message to Danny Masterson After Part 6 Premiere

The stars of Netflix‘s The Ranch are sharing supportive messages to fired co-star Danny Masterson after he posted a gracious message promoting the release of Part 6, including actress Kelli Goss.

Masterson posted his message on Instagram this weekend marking the release of Part 6, the first installment without his character Rooster Bennett.

“The Rooster may be MIA, but [The Ranch] is back and it’s incredible,” Masterson wrote. “Please support this great show we spent years putting together. The cast is beyond incredible. The writers were given the ultimate worse case scenario and instead of throwing in the towel, they worked longer hours to create new heartbreaking and hysterical story lines.”

The That ’70s Show alum called The Ranch crew his “family,” adding, “They work 10-14-hour shoot days to make you smile in 30-minute increments. Support them. Support comedy. Support art. Support the Iron River range and the Bennett family. Much love y’all. DM.”

Goss, who plays Heather on the Netflix comedy series was one of many celebrities to reply to the gracious post. The Young and the Restless star responded with a red heart emoji and a rooster emoji, honoring his character from The Ranch.

“You’re a good man, Charlie Brown. Hard to watch without you but I will because of what you’ve just said. Thanks for the reminders. I’ll support,” songwriter Ruby Amanfu posted.

Westworld star Jonathan Tucker called Masterson a “class act,” while The Ranch co-star Debra Winger shared a kissy face emoji.

The Ranch Part 6 closed the door on Rooster Bennett’s return, at least for the foreseeable future.

The actor was fired in December 2017 after multiple allegations of sexual assault surfaced against him. He has never been charged but he was let go from the Netflix comedy almost immediately after the new were revealed.

At the time, Masterson issued a statement denying the assault allegations.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” Masterson wrote. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

The first three seasons of The Ranch are now available to stream on Netflix. The fourth season will likely premiere in mid 2019.