'The Order' Canceled: Sarah Grey, Adam DiMarco and Other Cast Members Speak Out
Netflix has canceled The Order, and the show's cast is devastated but thankful. Creator Dennis Heaton made the news public on Friday, saying he "was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew," but Netflix axed the show. "It is one of the best experiences of my career," he wrote. "Unfortunately, we aren't returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching."
After Heaton spoke out, cast members soon joined in. Many were beyond sad about the decision, but they loved the people they met and worked alongside along the way. They shared behind-the-scenes photos, bloopers and more to not only reminisce but to all give fans a parting gift. Scroll through to see what some cast members had to say.
Sarah Grey
Sarah Grey, who portrayed Alyssa Drake, shared a blooper reel for fans to enjoy as they grapple with the disappointment of the cancellation. She also noted that she was "peeved" that she "never got to become a werewolf" on the program.
Adam DiMarco
Adam DiMarco, who played Randall Carpio, said he's going to "miss it dearly." He also opened up about the good times with his co-stars during production.
Katharine Isabelle
Katherine Isabelle, who played Vera Stone, teased fans with some plot points that could have played out in Season 3. She also ensured fans that they are "we are now a family forever."
Louriza Tronco
Louriza Tronco, who played the role of Gabrielle Dupres, also shared the blooper reel and an emotional caption to go with it. She also thanked the fans for "being a part of the journey."
Thomas Elms
Thomas Elms also shared a heartfelt note about the show. The Hamish Duke actor wrote, "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude for what has easily been the highlight of my career."
Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs
Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs played Lilith Bathory, and she posted a brief, but sweet note about the Netflix series' end.
Jake Manley
November 14, 2020
Jake Manley
November 14, 2020
Jake Manley, the actor behind Jack Morton, hasn't fully addressed the cancellation just yet. However, he posted a blue heart on Twitter in response to Heaton's message.