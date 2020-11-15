'The Order' Canceled: Sarah Grey, Adam DiMarco and Other Cast Members Speak Out

Netflix has canceled The Order, and the show's cast is devastated but thankful. Creator Dennis Heaton made the news public on Friday, saying he "was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew," but Netflix axed the show. "It is one of the best experiences of my career," he wrote. "Unfortunately, we aren't returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching."

After Heaton spoke out, cast members soon joined in. Many were beyond sad about the decision, but they loved the people they met and worked alongside along the way. They shared behind-the-scenes photos, bloopers and more to not only reminisce but to all give fans a parting gift. Scroll through to see what some cast members had to say.