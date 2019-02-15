‘The OA’ Actor Jason Isaacs Reveals Season 2 Will Premiere on Netflix Soon

It won’t be “too long” of a wait until Netflix debuts The OA Season 2, according to series star Jason Isaacs.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Isaacs, – who portrays Hap Percy, the mad scientist obsessed with Near Death Experiences (NDEs), in the sci-fi drama – revealed that new episodes of the popular original series are just around the corner, and they may drop without any warning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although he was “not allowed to say” an exact premiere date, despite alluding to the fact that one is already nailed down, he confirmed that it “won’t be too long a wait” for fans who have been waiting more than two years.

“You won’t be holding your breath [for the second season] too long,” he said. “It has been a while coming, but it’s quality, you know. I think it’s exquisite, and unparalleled, but it’ll be worth the wait. And it won’t be too long a wait.”

Originally debuting on the streaming giant in December of 2016, the Netflix original series follows Prairie, a young woman who returns home with the ability to see after having gone missing seven years’ prior. Calling herself “The OA,” she recruits five strangers for a secret mission.

The series was quickly renewed for a second season just six weeks after its premiere, though information regarding the upcoming season has largely been kept mum, leading many to wonder if Netflix had walked back its decision to renew the series.

In an Instagram post in November, series creator Brit Marling, who also stars in The OA, addressed the lengthy stretch of time between seasons, providing fans with their first update of Season 2.

Revealing that the series was currently in sound mixing, she went on to explain that The OA does not function in the same manner as a traditional television series, since it is not an adaptation and each episode can “vary in length, scope, and even genre,” meaning that “nothing can be imitated, it has to be invented.”

Marling said that they threw out “pattern budgets” that the industry typically works with, as “each chapter required completely different resources to achieve scripts of different lengths, casts and ambitions.”

She went on to explain that she has come to view The OA as “neither film nor TV, but as some new kind of storytelling that has only just become possible because of Internet-streaming technology.”

“I can only promise you that we go to work every day in the post house and work as hard as we can to make something that feels worthy of all the time and talent our collaborators have poured into Part II and worthy of all your encouragement and enthusiasm for this story,” she concluded the post.

Although it doesn’t yet have a premiere date, a previous photo of eight completed scripts revealed possible episode titles, with the Season 2 premiere appearing to be titled “Angel of Death.” The fourth episode of the season is believed to be titled “SYZYGY.”

Season 1 of The OA is currently available for streaming on Netflix.