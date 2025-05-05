For the second two-week period in a row, audiences on Apple TV+ can’t get enough of action movies.

All five of the top-watched movies on Apple TV+ are thrillers or action flicks, and all five are original content from the streamer.

Scroll down to see all five, with descriptions and trailers attached.

5. Ghosted

Official Synopsis: “Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.”

4. Greyhound

Official Synopsis: “In a thrilling WWII story inspired by actual events, Captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) leads an international convoy of 37 ships on a treacherous mission across the Atlantic to deliver soldiers and supplies to Allied forces.”

3. The Instigators

Official Synopsis: “Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are unlikely partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together for a heist. When it goes awry, they team up with an unusual accomplice—Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau)—to outrun police, backward bureaucrats, and a vengeful crime boss.”

2. Wolfs

Official Synopsis: “Two rival fixers (George Clooney and Brad Pitt) cross paths when they’re both called in to help cover up a prominent New York official’s misstep. Over one explosive night, they’ll have to set aside their petty grievances—and their egos—to finish the job.”

1. The Gorge

Official Synopsis: “Two highly trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) grow close from a distance after being sent to guard opposite sides of a mysterious gorge. When an evil below emerges, they must work together to survive what lies within.”