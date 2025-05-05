Tubi is one of the best streaming services out these days—with thousands and thousands of movies from every genre and country, it’s hard not to find something to like.

These five movies on the service are the ones that Tubi users just can’t stop playing this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. A Man Apart

Official Synopsis: “A DEA agent, hell-bent on vengeance after a new drug kingpin murders his wife, enlists the former cartel boss in his lawless quest for justice.”

4. Deuces Wild

Official Synopsis: “In the summer of 1958, a Brooklyn street gang strives to keep another local gang from selling drugs on their block, leading to a gang war.”

3. Tears of the Sun

Official Synopsis: “After the Nigerian government topples, a US Navy officer is sent to lead a rescue team but finds himself torn between his orders and his conscience.”

2. All About the Benjamins

Official Synopsis: “A bounty hunter’s botched capture of an inmate gets them stalked by diamond thieves who know one of them has a $60-million-winning lottery ticket.”

1. New Jack City

Official Synopsis: “Two streetwise cops embark on the riskiest mission of their careers when they go undercover to bust a ruthless drug kingpin reigning over Harlem.”