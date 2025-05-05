Apple TV+ has quietly become a streaming powerhouse, with several award-winning and beloved series like Severance, Ted Lasso, and Silo.

Here are the top five series on the streaming service today, with trailers and descriptions included for each.

5. Dope Thief

Official Synopsis: “Two lifelong friends (Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura) in Philadelphia pose as DEA agents to rob small-time drug dealers. It’s a perfect grift—until they choose the wrong mark and become targets of a massive narcotics enterprise.”

4. Ted Lasso

Official Synopsis: “Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas, who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite having no experience coaching soccer.”

3. Severance

Official Synopsis: “In this Emmy winner from director Ben Stiller, Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. They begin to discover the truth about their jobs—and themselves.”

2. The Studio

Official Synopsis: “Seth Rogen stars as the newly appointed head of a movie studio. Desperate for celebrity approval, he and his executive team at Continental Studios must juggle corporate demands with creative ambitions as they try to keep movies alive and relevant.”

1. Your Friends & Neighbors

Official Synopsis: “When a financial titan (Jon Hamm) suddenly finds himself divorced and jobless, he starts robbing his wealthy neighbors to stay afloat.”