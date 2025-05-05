Tubi’s Top 5 TV Shows Today (Monday, May 5, 2025)

Tubi is known for its expansive library of films from across the world, but the streamer has plenty of television series, too.

This week’s top 5 are skewed towards reality TV or animation, with all five falling into one of the two categories.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on to see what Tubi users are watching this week.

5. Strip n’ Rip / Vegas Rat Rods

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In a garage on the outskirts of Las Vegas, a band of oddballs and misfits create one-of-a-kind, Mad Max-style vehicles for their quirky customers.”

4. Secrets of the Morgue

Official Synopsis: “High-profile murder cases are examined through the lens of medical examiners as they work alongside homicide detectives to bring killers to justice.”

3. Deal or No Deal

Play video

Official Synopsis: “This exciting game show has contestants play for a highly coveted cash prize in a tournament which requires nerve, talent, and a bit of luck.”

2. The Flintstones

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Laugh along with the classic misadventures of two modern-day Stone Age families living amongst dinosaurs, doing their best in prehistoric times.”

1. The Scooby-Doo Show

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The cowardly canine and his mystery-loving gang solve the most head-scratching whodunits with plenty of laughs in this classic animated series.”