‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season 3 on Amazon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is coming back for a third season at Amazon.

Amazon has renewed period comedy-drama The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for a season three, guaranteeing fans that Miriam “Midge” Maisel will be coming back for another round of laughs, according to The Wrap. The third season pick-up comes before the series has even finished production on season 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the renewal comes just days after series creator-executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino prodded Amazon executives for a renewal during her Peabody Award acceptance speech.

“You’re going to give it to us because we’re bringing home the fancy thing, right?” she joked, according to Variety.

There is no word regarding how many episodes the third season will consist of or when production for the season will begin. It is also not known which actors will be returning or if fans should expect to see new faces.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel joins several other renewals at the streaming platform, including John Krasinski-starring Jack Ryan. Meanwhile, Amazon has decided to part ways with musical comedy series Mozart in the Jungle after four season.

Sherman-Palladino’s series centers on Miriam “Midge” Maisel, portrayed by Rachel Brosnahan, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she ever wanted — a perfect husband, two kids, and the perfect apartment in New York’s Upper West Side. But when the perfect life begins to fall apart, she finds herself drawn to the world of stand-up comedy, and she might actually have a talent for it.

The series was created by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive produced, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and her husband Daniel Palladino. It also stars Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle.

Amazon initially gave the series a two-season order when it was first picked up, with its debut season concluding this past November. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s sophomore season is expected to premiere later this year.

Along with its Peabody Award win, the Amazon series has also nabbed two Golden Globes for Best TV Series — Musical or Comedy and Best Actress for Rachel Brosnahan’s performance as the namesake character.

Following its Golden Globes success in January and in celebration of its wins, the streaming service announced that it would be making The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel available to stream for free from Friday, January 12 through Monday, January 15.

The first season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is streaming now on Amazon.