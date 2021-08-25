'The Karate Kid' Trilogy Leaving Netflix Again Ahead of 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

✖

The Karate Kid trilogy is leaving Netflix again. The streaming service recently released what's leaving in September and The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II and The Karate Kid Part III will take a bow on Sept. 30. However, The Next Karate Kid will remain on Netflix, and this move happens as the sequel series, Cobra Kai, is getting ready to release Season 4 in December.

There's no word on when The Karate Kid trilogy will return to Netflix, but fans still have time to watch the three popular films. Additionally, Cobra Kai does a good job helping Karate Kid fans relive the 1980s. The series moved from YouTube to Netflix last year, and Season 3 premiered on Jan. 1. With Season 4 four months away, have been waiting for a full trailer to be released. Earlier this month, Netflix released a teaser trailer that gave fans some clues on what to expect from the new season.

"Every single person on this Zoom right now is probably as exhausted as I look, because of what we've been filming right now and what we have ahead of us for the next little while here," Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald said. "All I can say is, it was really important for us to end season three the way we did, with 'Yeah!' as a feeling, as opposed to 'Ah,' where Season 2 went.

"We want to deliver on that feeling, and we want to keep providing the dopamine that generates that good feeling," Heald continued. "We want to make sure we're delivering on goosebumps, on tears, on belly laughs and fist pumps. It's the same recipe with different tastes and everything else, but it's even bigger. We're really, really proud of what we're making so far, and I know everybody... I can't wait for you to see what everybody's doing."

Ralph Macchio stars in all three Karate Kid films and Cobra Kai. William Zabka stars in the first film and is also featured in the Netflix series. They are joined by a talented cast, and Cobra Kai includes its share of action, comedy and romance. Netflix has yet to announce the exact release date for Cobra Kai Season 4, but it's likely it could be release on Dec. 3 or Dec. 10.