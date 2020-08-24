'The Haunting of Bly Manor': Netflix Reveals First Look Images at Season 2 of 'Haunting of Hill House'

✖

After an almost two-year-long wait, Netflix is officially welcoming subscribers into the halls of Bly Manor. On Monday, the streamer revealed the very first images of The Haunting of Bly Manor, the spinoff of The Haunting of Hill House and the second installment of the streamer’s wildly popular horror anthology series helmed by director Mike Flanagan.

A new home. pic.twitter.com/VXBBsGamdC — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 24, 2020

As teased by the pictures, Bly Manor will abandon the "gothic, frightening, shadowy presence" of Hill House and take viewers to an old country mansion in England called Bly, a place that is initially seen as "bright and sunny and welcoming and rather beautiful." The season is based on Henry James' gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, Bly Manor is set to follow a young governess who is hired to nanny two children at an old country mansion in England. According to Flanagan, who spoke to Vanity Fair, the upcoming season also weaves in inspiration from James; other stories, including The Jolly Corner and The Romance of Certain Old Clothes.

A new family. pic.twitter.com/CXIihbriXh — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 24, 2020

The upcoming season of the anthology will also feature a slew of familiar faces. Victoria Pedretti, who portrayed Nell Crain in Hill House, will take on the role of governess Dani Clayton, with Luke Crain actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen portraying Peter Quint and Henry Thomas taking on the role of Henry Wingrave. Kate Siegel, who portrayed Theo Crain, will also return in an unknown role. Bly Manor will also feature several new faces, including Tahirah Sharif, who will portray the children’s previous governess, Amelia Eve as groundskeeper Jamie Rahul Kohli as the resident chef Owen, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Amelie Bea Smith as the Wingrave children, Miles and Flora.

A new story. pic.twitter.com/ldT26Sdm9E — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 24, 2020

"At its foundation, the Haunting series is very much about haunted spaces and haunted people. The way we make those things dance together is really going to be what's uniform about Hill House and Bly," Flanagan said of the upcoming season. "Outside of that though, it was really important for all of us not to play the same notes we played for the first season. The first season is very much entrenched in family dynamics and death and grief and loss and child trauma. We all collectively felt like we’d said everything we wanted to say about that."

The Haunting of Hill House is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Bly Manor is scheduled to be released sometime this fall, Netflix confirmed. An exact premiere date has not yet been released. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest information.