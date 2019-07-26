‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Gets Season 4 Renewal at Hulu

Hulu viewers are rejoicing after The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for a fourth season on Friday the streaming service’s Summer Television Critics Association press tour. The pickup comes toward the end of the third season of the Elisabeth Moss-led drama series, which has continued to expand the world which initially came to life in Margaret Atwood‘s 1985 novel.

You did this, Resistors. Praise be. 🙌 Season 4 of The #HandmaidsTale is happening! pic.twitter.com/uQfKEGE9cW — The Handmaid’s Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) July 26, 2019

The series is nominated for 11 awards at the upcoming 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, though it isn’t eligible for top prizes thanks to a new rule. The “dangling episodes rule” excludes three episodes from season 2 that aired outside of the 2018 eligibility period from consideration for individual achievement at this year’s ceremony — which means that the show could not compete for top prizes like Outstanding Drama Series or major acting categories.

Season 3, which premiered in June after the 2019 eligibility window closed, will be considered for next year’s awards ceremony.

Warning: Spoilers for seasons 1 and 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale ahead.

Season 3 began with the immediate aftermath of June’s (Moss) decision to remain in Gilead after giving her infant daughter to Emily (Alexis Bledel) to take to freedom in Canada.

“I thought it was really smart, because after the end of last season, I can’t imagine how you miss any moment after that,” Moss told The Hollywood Reporter of the controversial choice. “You need to be right there with her and experiencing what she’s experiencing. Every second is so, so important. You can’t skip anything. It’s so important to know what her next move is. So I thought it was really smart, and it was also obviously just a very cool, entertaining kind of way to pick up the season.”

Created by Bruce Miller based on Atwood’s novel, The Handmaid’s Tale debuted on Hulu in 2017. The MGM Television series is executive produced by showrunner Miller, Ilene Chaiken, Moss and MGM TV’s Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson and Fran Sears. Atwood is a co-exec producer.

The first seasons followed June’s journey into becoming Offred in a dystopian future in which a totalitarian society, Gilead, subjects fertile women, “Handmaids,” into child-bearing servitude. Season 2 and 3 documented June’s attempted escape and rescue of her daughter, Hannah.

New episodes of season 3 stream on Hulu weekly on Wednesdays. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now.

There is no official return date for the Emmy-winner as of yet.