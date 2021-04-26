‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Releases New Season 4 Trailer During Oscars 2021

✖

Sunday night may have been a night to recognize Hollywood's best films from the past year, but an all-new trailer for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 generated plenty of buzz as well. During Oscars 2021, Hulu dropped a new promo teaser for the upcoming season, which premieres on Wednesday, April 28, showing brand new footage and teasing the ongoing rebellion sparked by June Osbourne.

The 30-second TV spot kicked off with June (Elisabeth Moss), presumably away from Gilead and in the safety of Canada, stepping up to a lectern and introducing herself. "Mine name is June Osbourne," she says. As scenes of her standing at a large window with a city view stretched out before her and her, in her Handmaid’s uniform, trudging through snow play, she continues, "Mine is just one voice. Countless others remain unheard. Women imprisoned by men. Who can never be heard again. It is for those women I ask for justice."

Did you catch The #HandmaidsTale Season 4 teaser during the #Oscars? Watch it here, and stream brand new episodes this Wednesday, only on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/E95jrY0K1R — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) April 26, 2021

The teaser marked just the latest for the upcoming season and followed on the heels of the full-length trailer released by the streamer back in March. In Season 4, June will find herself labeled Gilead's "public enemy No. 1" after she kicked off a rebellion and helped lead nearly 100 children from the dystopian society to Canada. After several seasons building up to the rebellion, series star and executive producer Elisabeth Moss, who also makes her directorial debut this season, recently promised that the new season will "fulfill" what the show has built throughout the first three seasons.

"I do feel like we have built something over the past three seasons that quite rightly needs to be kind of fulfilled and I think that we do that this season, with Season 4, we kind of fulfill a lot of the promises that we've made over the last three years," she teased during an April on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "We really get to see not just June, but a lot of these characters really go to places they've never gone before and change dramatically. And it's a huge season, which, of course, we choose to shoot during a pandemic."

Fans can catch up on The Handmaid's Tale Seasons 1-3 in preparation for the new season by streaming the series on Hulu, which you can sign up for by clicking here. The first three episodes of Season 4 premiere on Wednesday, with new episodes of the 10-episode season then dropping weekly on Wednesdays.

