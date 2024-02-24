Why 'The Godfather' Fans Need Paramount+ ASAP

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's never been easier to take in the The Godfather saga in your very own home. Since January's catalog additions, Paramount+ is once again the epicenter for Godfather content. In addition to hosting the making-of drama The Offer, the streamer is currently the home of the film trilogy. (Click here for a free trial.)

The Godfather (1972) and The Godfather Part II (1974) are back on Paramount+. Plus, director Francis Ford Coppola's 2020 re-edit of Part III, The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, will also be available on the streamer. (The original 1990 theatrical cut of The Godfather Part III is not available.)

The Offer is a Paramount+ original and presumably will continue to live on the service. The miniseries features Miles Teller as The Godfather producer Albert S. Ruddy and Dan Fogler as Coppola. Matthew Goode stars as Paramount chief Robert Evans, while Patrick Gallo plays The Godfather author Mario Puzo. Giovani Ribisi plays mobster Joe Colombo. Juno Temple, Colin Hanks, and Burn Gorman also star. Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) directed the series, while Michael Tolkin (The Player, Escape at Dannemora) wrote it.

The Godfather saga tells the story of the Corleone family and is based on Puzo's novel of the same name. The first two films are considered two of the greatest movies ever made, and both won the Oscar for Best Picture. The first film also won Best Actor for Marlon Brando and Best Adapted Screenplay. The Godfather Part II won five other Oscars, including Best Director for Coppola and Best Supporting Actor for Robert De Niro's performance as the young Vito Corleone.

Although The Godfather Part III is not held in as high regard as the first two films, it's still a great movie. It earned seven Oscar nominations, but it, unfortunately, came out during the same year as Dances With Wolves and Goodfellas. In 2020, Coppola finally had the opportunity to recut the movie to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone doesn't do much different from the original version, but it is a tighter film and does serve as a better epilogue to the first two films. All three Godfather movies were released in a 4K UHD set back in 2022.