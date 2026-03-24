‘The Four Seasons’ Star Addresses Pregnancy Speculation

No, Erika Henningsen is not pregnant. But her character in Season 2 of Netflix’s The Four Seasons is.

The actress shared a bio of her to Instagram that notes she’s expecting, which they say is an indication from her recent social media posts. She took to social media to debunk those rumors, and with proof.

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“We made a baby!!! Its name is: SEASON TWO of THE FOUR SEASONS. don’t believe everything you read on the internet hehehe. coming May 28 on @netflix. (TL; Didn’t Swipe: not pregnant. Our wardrobe department is just really good.)” she captioned a series of posts, with three featuring a fake baby bump.

The streaming company recently announced that season two of the series will premiere on May 28, which also revealed first-look images of returning cast members Tina Fey, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Marco Calvani, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Henningsen.

Co-created by Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the series is adapted from Alan Alda’s 1981 comedy about boomers navigating midlife crises as they meet on various vacations throughout a year. The second season will consist of eight episodes and once again follow the group of friends across four vacations over the course of a year.

Season 1 also starred The Office staple Steve Carell as Nick, who infamously leaves his wife at the altar during their 25 year wedding anniversary vow renewal and pops up at the next group vacation with a woman more than 20 years his junior, Henningsen, who plays Ginny. The group has to get acclimated to their new normal while maintaining relationships with both Nick, trying to acclimate to Ginny, while staying loyal to Nick’s ex, Anne, played by Kerri Kenney-Silver. Nick tragically dies in a car accident. By the finale, it’s discovered that Ginny is pregnant.

Season 2 will explore the aftermath of Nick’s death. It will also focus on the introduction of new tensions within the group and life changes.