'The Crew': Netflix Cast Raves About NASCAR Driver Ryan Blaney’s Acting

Kevin James' new Netflix series, The Crew, hits the streaming service on Monday and shines a different light on NASCAR. The show, created in partnership with racing's governing body, features multiple figures from the sport. In particular, driver Ryan Blaney made multiple appearances during the first three episodes and proved that he is a talented actor.

James, Jillian Mueller, Freddie Stroma, and Paris Berelc spoke with PopCulture.com and various media members before the show's release and talked about approaching a NASCAR-centric comedy. A key part of this discussion was the number of drivers with cameo roles and added a level of authenticity. Austin Dillon, Cole Custer, and Blaney all received glowing reviews from the cast, but the Team Penske driver had the most comments due to his level of comfort on set.

"So Blaney came on," Stroma said. "Ryan was just this typical ... he's 'oh, Mr. Good Looking.' He's also an incredible driver. He comes on, and he's just confident, and he's funny. He just hit it out of the water. You're like, 'this guy is a showoff. That's what he is.'"

Mueller expressed a similar sentiment when discussing Blaney. She specifically highlighted how he is different than many actors she has worked with in the past in how he handled himself during production. "He was so comfortable. It was honestly weird," Mueller said. "He was so comfortable on set. I know actors who have been doing this their whole life, and they're not even that good. It threw me off."

Netflix released a teaser clip prior to The Crew's release that showed off Blaney's acting ability. He and Dillon — who appeared on SEAL Team — showed up at a local bar and stole some wings from James and Sons of Anarchy alum Kim Coates. James turns around after learning about the theft and sees the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang driver licking his lips with his middle finger sticking out ever so slightly.

"We figured you had enough wings," Blaney said after rubbing his mustache for an extended period of time. James responded by telling the drivers that they had just sat down. "No, we mean like in life," Dillon joked. The two parties went back and forth with various other insults and showed off the rivalry between various drivers.

"He strolled on set and he pissed me off," James joked about Blaney. "He was funny. I didn't want him to be that funny. I wanted him to be funny for the show, but I didn't want it to come that easy." James also told NBC Sports' Rutledge Wood in a different interview that Blaney's delivery was "crazy funny" and that his mustache needed its own credit.