'The Circle' Star Welcomes New Baby

The Circle star DeLeesa St. Agathe and her husband, Trevor St. Agathe, welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Tori Sky. St. Agathe is also mom to daughter Toni Abella, who was born on Sept. 1, 2019. The reality TV star won the second season of Netflix's hit series earlier this year. She played the entire season of the social media-themed game as Trevor.

"Welcome to the world Tori Sky....we needed you more than you’d ever know," St. Agathe wrote on Instagram Monday. She included a photo of Tori in a blue floral wrap and a second photo of mother and baby sleeping. Trevor shared similar photos on his own Instagram page, along with the same caption. The couple shared even more photos on their joint Instagram page.

Several The Circle Season 2 contestants celebrated the good news. "I LOVE YOU!!!! We got your back," Bryant Wood wrote. "Welcome auntie baby!!! Seeing you prepare to come into this world was one of the most beautiful (and scary) things I've ever seen! DeLeesa I am so proud of you! You did so good," Terilisha wrote. "Congratulations Trevor and Toni and Prince lol ... The Saint Family is growing." Lisa Delcampo, who played The Circle as singer Lance Bass, wrote, "She is perfect!!"

St. Agathe told PEOPLE earlier this month that she discovered she was pregnant while filming The Circle. "Before I left for the show, obviously, I knew I was going to be away for a long time. Me and my mans Trevor, we had a nice goodbye moment and that moment turned into this right here," St. Agathe told the magazine. She later said she took a pregnancy rest when she was staying at The Circle apartment. "I found out that I was feaking pregnant and it was crazy," she said. Netflix producers asked her to take a second pregnancy test, and she also began feeling symptoms like nausea and bloating.

Despite finding out the great news, St. Agathe didn't leave the show. She said it was "really cool" to learn she was pregnant while cameras were rolling. "The fact that I even made it on the show is a blessing. The fact that I found out that I was pregnant, that I'm having another baby is a blessing," St. Agathe said. "The fact that I freaking won is a blessing. The fact that I worked with these amazing people is a blessing. [It's] a blessing on blessing on blessing on blessing."

St. Agathe told her castmates the good news before she had a chance to talk to Trevor. She finally told him she was pregnant via FaceTime before the finale was filmed. After winning the show, she took home a $100,000 prize.

The U.S. version of The Circle debuted in January 2020. The show was renewed for a second and third season in March 2020. The second season was released on Netflix between April 14 and May 5.