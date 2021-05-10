'The Circle' Season 3: What to Know
Season 2 of The Circle recently came to a close. As a result, fans have now turned their sights to Season 3. So, will there be a Season 3? Read on for all of the alerts you need to know about the future of The Circle on Netflix. (Spoilers ahead for Season 2.)
The Circle dropped Season 2 on April 14. The cast included DeLeesa St. Agathe (who played as her husband, Trevor), Lisa Delcampo (who played as her boss, Lance Bass), and Too Hot to Handle's Chloe Veitch. In a major change from the first season of the series, Netflix dropped the episodes weekly instead of all at once. The second season concluded on May 5, which saw the series crowning St. Agathe as the winner after she came out on top of the show's ratings system (the ratings involve the other players ranking their competitors).
Since Season 2 has come and gone, what is there to know about Season 3? Luckily, for fans, Season 3 could be on the way incredibly soon.
Renewed for Season 3
You don't have to worry about whether or not The Circle will be coming back for another season. In March 2020, Variety reported that Netflix renewed the reality competition for Seasons 2 and 3. Although, it's unclear when the new season will premiere.
Season 3 Has Already Filmed
#TheCircle has now wrapped up filming two new US seasons.— Martin Holmes (@RedmondSurvivor) November 18, 2020
Back in November 2020, journalist Martin Holmes reported that The Circle has already wrapped filming for Season 3. Considering this information, it's entirely possible that Season 3 could premiere sometime soon. But, Seasons 1 and 2 aired in 2020 and 2021, respectively. So, it's possible that fans could be waiting until 2022 for Season 3. Of course, you can definitely expect Netflix, and PopCulture.com, to give you a heads up about exactly when Season 3 will premiere.