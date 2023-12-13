'The Buccaneers': Imogen Waterhouse and Aubri Ibrag Talk 'Emotional' Season Finale (Exclusive)

The season finale of The Buccaneers is now streaming on Apple TV+, and fans should expect a wild and emotional ride. PopCulture.com spoke to Imogen Waterhouse and Aubri Ibrag about how the first season of the period drama ends.

"I think it really wraps up the season in quite a dramatic way," Waterhouse, who plays Jinny in the series, told PopCulture. "I think people will be excited about it." Ibrag, who plays Lizzy, also said that the eighth episode of The Buccaneers will tie up some loose ends. "It's high drama," she said. "There's a lot. Decisions are made, questions are answered. I think it's pretty emotional."

Jinny and Lizzy have had an interesting journey throughout the season, partly because of James (Barney Fishwick). At the start of the season, James seemed to choose Lizzy as his wife, but then he humiliated her and left her for Jinny. The events involving Lizzy and James motivated Lizzy to not be in a rush to get married.

"I think through this season in London, she has realized that maybe marriage is not actually all that it's cracked up to be, because she had this horrible experience with Lord Seadown, and I think I'm very proud of her for not submitting to the pressure of feeling like she has to find a husband, just because everybody else has a husband," Ibrag said. "I think she is partially, maybe out of fear, that something like that will happen again, and partially just because she just loves being an independent queen."

Jinny is starting to see how dangerous James is but is willing to do everything she can to make the marriage work. That leads to her telling James that Nan is illegitimate, which forces Nan to tell everyone about her not having the same mother as her sister Jinny.

"I think Jenny is constantly battling this duality of trying to please her husband and make this marriage, while even though she's deeply unhappy," Waterhouse said. "I think she's kind of at this point accepted that, or she thinks, her family hate her, her friends hate her. She's really isolated. She's like, at this point I only have him left, but I think it really pains her deeply to see that she's putting Nan through so much pain. I think it's the ultimate betrayal, and I think she goes home and sobs about it. It's not something she does for fun. I think it's really hard, but there's a lot of guilt about it and probably will forever."

All episodes of The Buccaneers are now streaming on Apple TV+.