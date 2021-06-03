Jensen Ackles Shows off Ripped New Look in New Photos and Video

✖

Jensen Ackles has got a new heavily-ripped look, as seen in photos and videos on social media, and Supernatural fans are loving it. In a video clip that was posted online, Ackles is seen pumping iron, showing off some major arm muscle. He's also grown out a big, bushy beard that gives off major lumberjack vibes.

Ackles is getting in shape for his upcoming role in The Boys Season 3, on Amazon Prime Video. He was previously quoted as saying, "These superhero workouts are much different. It was so much easier when all I had to do was wear flannel," referring to his character in Supernatural. Fans are going crazy over his new physique, with one person posting photos of the actor and captioning it, "Jensen Ackles killing the fandom with his guns." Someone else joked, "Jensen Ackles looks like he’s about to join the WWE."

JENSEN ACKLES MURDERED ME WITH THIS VIDEO GOODBYYEEEEE pic.twitter.com/x1vNjMv6oy — ًlingel (@mishhtiel) June 3, 2021

Supernatural aired its series finale in November, and ahead of the big final episode Ackles and his co-star Jared Padalecki spoke with USA Today about their epic 15-year run, and what it was like to end it. "It was like, ‘We did this.’ That was pretty cool,'" Ackles recalled of when they finished filming their final episode. "I mean, obviously we know that we didn't do it by ourselves, but it was really the first time that he and I looked at each other and (realized) we should be proud of what we've built here. Because it Is something to be proud of."

Padalecki added, "It wasn't like, ‘Hey, look how awesome we are.' It was like, 'Hey, man, remember when we cried and we bled and we broke bones – literally? Remember all the alarm clocks when the sun wasn’t up yet?' However this turns out, however, it's received, we gave it everything."

Speaking about how they hope the show is remembered in the future, Ackles says he'd like to see it met with the same love and reverie received by classic '80s movies like Flight of the Navigator or The Goonies. "You show somebody a show or a movie like that now with all of the CGI and they're like, 'Wow, the effects on this suck.' And for me, I'm like, 'That was amazing!'"

He added, "I'm anxious to meet those people in 20 years when they're like, 'Man, that show was such an epic part of my childhood' or 'I grew up with you guys' or 'I can't wait to show my kids that show when they're of age.'" Padalecki has a totally different perspective, saying that he hopes "it's not remembered." He then clarified his point by explaining, "I hope Supernatural is continuously experienced and enjoyed and appreciated by all ages, all demographics, and so I hope it remains present."