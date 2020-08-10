Bernie Mac Remembered by Fans on 12th Anniversary of His Death
Legendary comedian Bernie Mac is being remembered by fans on the 12th Anniversary of his death. Mac first set out for a job in show business in the late '70s, but didn't really start getting noticed until the 1990s. His stand-up comedy career first took off after an iconic set on HBO's Def Comedy Jam put him squarely on the radar of a lot of big names. He would go on to have small roles in films like House Party 3, B.A.P.S., and Friday.
His big breakthrough came with the The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) documentary/stand-up film. It featured Mac alongside fellow heavy-hitter comedians Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer. Fresh off the massive popularity of the film, Mac landed his own show, The Bernie Mac Show, which ran for five seasons — 104 episodes — on Fox. He would go on to appear in a number of beloved films, such as Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Bad Santa, and the Ocean's Eleven trilogy. On Aug. 9, 2008, Mac went into cardiac arrest and died from complications of pneumonia. He was 50 years old at the time of his death. Scroll down to see what fans of Mac are saying and sharing on social media to memorialize him, 12 years after his passing.
If we’re celebrating the life of Bernie Mac then we need to revisit one of the all-time greatest moments in stand up comedy pic.twitter.com/dVBQUSZIRx— James Shotwell (@JamesShotwell_) August 9, 2020
Time truly flies. This doesnt feel like 12 years ago! Rest In Paradise To one of the KINGs of Comedy!— DaJuan Summers (@DSummersTime) August 10, 2020
The best movie entrance of all time. RIP Bernie Mac 🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hkWlqtffYY— Buck Foris 🇯🇲 (@SlackHommy) August 9, 2020
Rest In Peace to the legend #BernieMac
Checkout the lilttle background story behind this picture on my Instagram: DizzyHippy 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/SGEcGzXLsw— Dizzy Wright (@DizzyWright) August 9, 2020
May Bernie Mac forever Rest In Peace. I will always be grateful to him for giving me my favorite line, “the Lord is my shepherd, he know what I want!” pic.twitter.com/FOIuvCMk2Y— Sully! (@SullyWins) August 9, 2020
bernie mac had such presence in the pop culture community. may he rest in power. pic.twitter.com/FNQFbSmDl8— ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ (@merelynora) August 10, 2020
R.I.P Bernie Mac. We love and miss you, God.— $ILKMONEY (@GirlsDemSugarMG) August 9, 2020
I miss him sooo much. What a light...what a gift from Heaven. They took him back 12 years ago 🐐🤴🏾🎩 #BernieMac pic.twitter.com/xZU7T2HAJa— NaniCasey (@NaniCasey) August 10, 2020
We love and miss you Bernie Mac 🖤
Learned so much from him! pic.twitter.com/fJBppMvT26— Kareece Bell- St George (JGRose) (@Kareece2004) August 10, 2020
👑Long live the king of comedy👑#BernieMac #RIPBernieMac pic.twitter.com/5QLQdVAmTi— Dikuan•D•Sukotto (✊🏾BLM✊🏾) (@diquan_scott) August 10, 2020
R.I.P & R.I.H. Bernie Mac 10/5/57-8/9/2008 You Will Never Be Forgotten. 🕊🕊 #RIPBernieMac pic.twitter.com/TUAnDNylN5— Chris_Pettway07 (@chris_pettway07) August 10, 2020
Remembering one of the original Kings of comedy, Bernie Mac as I slap these white supremacists out of my mentions.#BernieMac pic.twitter.com/7OHTDmhp32— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 10, 2020
I can't believe it's been twelve years since Bernie Mac left us. I mean really. Twelve years? I can hear his voice right now. #GoneTooSoon— Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) August 10, 2020