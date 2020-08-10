Bernie Mac Remembered by Fans on 12th Anniversary of His Death

Legendary comedian Bernie Mac is being remembered by fans on the 12th Anniversary of his death. Mac first set out for a job in show business in the late '70s, but didn't really start getting noticed until the 1990s. His stand-up comedy career first took off after an iconic set on HBO's Def Comedy Jam put him squarely on the radar of a lot of big names. He would go on to have small roles in films like House Party 3, B.A.P.S., and Friday.

His big breakthrough came with the The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) documentary/stand-up film. It featured Mac alongside fellow heavy-hitter comedians Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer. Fresh off the massive popularity of the film, Mac landed his own show, The Bernie Mac Show, which ran for five seasons — 104 episodes — on Fox. He would go on to appear in a number of beloved films, such as Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Bad Santa, and the Ocean's Eleven trilogy. On Aug. 9, 2008, Mac went into cardiac arrest and died from complications of pneumonia. He was 50 years old at the time of his death. Scroll down to see what fans of Mac are saying and sharing on social media to memorialize him, 12 years after his passing.