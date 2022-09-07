'The Bear' Season 2 Fate Revealed by Hulu

Hulu has renewed one of its newest series, which ended up being a surprise hit for the streamer. Deadline reports that The Bear, an FX on Hulu dramedy starring Jeremy Allen White (Shameless), will be coming back for Season 2. In addition to White, the show also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Abby Elliott.

The Bear follows White's character Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, "a young chef from the fine dining world" who "comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family." A synopsis of the show continues, "A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family."

#TheBearFX has been renewed for Season 2. Thank you, chefs. pic.twitter.com/6BcAVIqO3r — The Bear (@TheBearFX) July 14, 2022

In a statement on the series renewal, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said, "The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations." He added, "We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White's lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can't wait to get to work on season 2."

Storer and Calo added, "We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can't wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023." The Bear was created by Storer, who — alongside Calo — also serves as co-showrunner, executive producer, writer, and director.

In a previous interview with Vulture, White spoke about what he drew him to The Bear, and more specifically to Carmy as a character. "I knew immediately how much I cared for Carmy and how much my heart really hurt for Carmy, and I don't think I knew exactly why yet," he explained. "In retrospect, it's because I saw this lonely man whose identity was so wrapped up in this thing, and if he didn't get it, he really felt like he was going to die. That was something accessible to me."

He added, "I'm older now, and my life's gotten bigger and better. [Pauses.] But there was a time as an actor, a young actor, that I felt very wrapped up in my profession. If I wasn't succeeding, or I wasn't getting everything I wanted, it was like the end of the world. That's a sad existence, if you can't find joy outside of your profession. That clicked with me early on and helped me get into it." The Bear Season 1 debuted on June 23, with all eight episodes currently available to stream on Hulu.