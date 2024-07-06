'The Batman' Spin-Off Not Moving Forward at Max: What Happened to 'Arkham Asylum' Series?

A visit to Gotham City's infamous Arkham Asylum is no longer happening. According to Variety, Arkham Asylum, a spinoff of Matt Reeve's The Batman, will not be moving forward at Max. A source confirmed to the outlet that the series, which would be written by Antonio Campos, who served as showrunner, isn't proceeding, but a different series set around the asylum could be developed in the future.

The spinoff was originally announced in 2020, with the focus on the internal workings of the Gotham PD. Terrence Winter was initially set to write and executive produce but left that November because of creative differences. Joe Barton was soon tapped to write, but Warner Bros. later cut ties with him. Two years later, Reeves shared that while the Gotham PD series wasn't happening, it did evolve into what would become Arkham Asylum, a "horror movie or a haunted house that is Arkham."

While co-DC Studio head James Gunn revealed in 2023 that the series was "still in development" and would be in the same world as The Batman, it seems like that is no longer happening. It's unclear what the reason is for the axing, but considering the show has been in development for technically four years, it's possible Arkham Asylum was not going anywhere.

Even though Arkham is not happening, fans can still look forward to one other The Batman-set series. Starring Colin Ferrell, The Penguin will be premiering on Max in September. Ferrell will reprise his fan-favorite role as the titular mobster and one of Batman's enemies. The show explores the rise of power of Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin in Gotham City's underworld. It takes place after the events of The Batman, meaning now would be a good time to rewatch the film.

It is disappointing that Arkham Asylum is no longer happening, but after it being in development for four years it was bound to happen, unfortunately. It does sound like a series centering on the famed asylum is not completely out just yet, but viewers shouldn't expect anything any time soon. At the very least, there is also The Batman II that fans will be able to look forward to in late 2026.