‘The Afterparty’ Star Jamie Demetriou on ‘Special’ Allure of Apple TV+ Murder-Mystery Series (Exclusive)

The Afterparty is the latest Apple TV+ series to have a talented cast. Some of the actors and actresses featured in The Afterparty, which premieres on Friday, are Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Zoe Chao and Jamie Demetriou. Demetriou, who plays Walt in the series, spoke to PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview and revealed why The Afterparty was a project he just had to do.

“I think there are certain people whose names you hear, and if the offer comes in, you say yes before, maybe within a sentence,” Demetriou told PopCulture. “And I think Chris Miller’s one of them. And then you get the added list of who’s in the cast and your eyes widen, even further. And then you read the script and your eyelids are literally wrapping around the back of your head. It’s a pretty special thing to be a part of.”

The Afterparty is a murder mystery that takes place at an afterparty for a high school reunion. Walt is a man who is overlooked and disrespected by his former classmates, but he does play a big role in the mystery. Demetriou talked about how Walt has similar qualities to him and other people in society.

“I think there was a twang of him in everyone,” Demetriou said. “You know, I think that everyone’s had that experience at a party or a situation where they just can’t quite get with the rhythm of the party. They can’t quite access a conversation. I mean, … it can be said that other people could help him a little more, but I do think that it’s difficult to talk to someone who has no idea who he is. I think there is a struggle to find a bit of himself. So I think I felt I could maybe relate to it myself and I’ve definitely had experiences where I just haven’t got the right energy at the party. I just ended up going home, which is, I think what Walt probably should have done.”

Demetriou is known for creating and starring in the series Stath Lets Flats. He also appeared in the film Paddington 2 and played multiple roles in the series Tracey Ulman’s show. Last year, Demetriou played the role of Gerald in the Disney movie Cruella.