‘Squid Game’ Season 3 Trailer Revealed

Ready to play Squid Game one last time?

Yesterday, Netflix revealed the official trailer for the hotly anticipated third and final season of the sci-fi thriller series, set to release on June 27. An episode count has not been reported.

In the second season, series protagonist Player 456/Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) returned to the deadly games that changed his life in the first season and intended to dismantle them from the inside. His rebellion attempted failed when his closest ally was revealed to be the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), the person secretly in charge of all the games.

Every cast member who survived the deadly second season will be returning for one last go-round, including Gi-hun’s team outside the games who are desperately trying to locate the headquarters for the sinister organization responsible.

It will be the end of the line for Squid Game proper, although Netflix has already teased several spin-offs or other franchise iterations, including a potential second season of reality series Squid Game: The Challenge.

Watch the trailer for season three below, where the cast navigates a precarious maze and plays a deadly game of jump rope before teasing a final showdown between Gi-hun and the Front Man.