Terrifying 2019 Horror-Thriller Movie Is Taking Over the Netflix Charts

Netflix subscribers can't seem to get enough of one horror-thriller movie. Nearly four years after its theatrical release, the Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, and Judah Lewis-starring film I See You is dominating Netflix's streaming charts, recently rising to become the most popular movie currently streaming on the streaming service.

Originally premiering at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival before enjoying a wider release on December 6, 2019, I See You is set in a small town where a doctor (Hunt) and her policeman husband (Tenney) are going through marital troubles. Things are complicated as the husband begins to investigate the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy, the case having similarities to another case years earlier. The film has a 73% audience score and 77% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics' consensus reads, "I See You gets tripped up on its own narrative contortions, but a solid cast and an effective blend of scares and suspense make this slow-building mystery worth watching."

The film currently ranks No. 1 on Netflix in the U.S., coming ahead of Dragged Across Concrete, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and the Netflix original films Murder Mystery and Luther: The Fallen Son, which round out the Top 5. The film has been sitting in the No. 1 spot for several days ever since it first topped the chart on March 24, according to Flix Patrol data. The film is also enjoying success outside of the U.S. Although I See You hasn't yet cracked the Top 10 movies chart worldwide, it currently ranks on the charts in the Bahamas, (No. 4), Canada (No. 2), Jamaica (No. 4), and Trinidad and Tobago (No. 6).

The film's newfound success on Netflix can at least in part be credited to a social media craze. Last week, a TikTok content creator with the username TheWeekendWatch encouraged her followers to watch the movie, sharing, "trust me it's worth the watch!!! One of my fav movies!!" Many commenters said they were going to "trust" the content creator's suggestions and give the film a watch, helping boost it onto the streaming charts.

The film's success certainly hasn't gone unnoticed, with Hunt herself even reacting to its streaming chart ranking. On Instagram, the actress shared a screenshot of the film's No. 1 ranking, writing, "I See You is #1 ON NETFLIX!!! RIGHT NOW!! What??? I made this FUN,SCARY thriller a couple of years ago called I See You." She also encouraged her followers to "check it out," adding that it is "best watched at night, alone, in the dark."