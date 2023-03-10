'Ted Lasso' Star Lands Next Project

A member of the Ted Lasso family will be featured in one of the biggest movies in 2024. Per Deadline, Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton on the Apple TV+ series, is set to join the cast of Paramount's Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 2. Chris McQuarrie, the writer and director of the film, confirmed the casting on social media as the film is in production. Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 2 is set to be released on June 28, 2024, and details of Waddingham's role in the film have not been released.

The news comes as Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to be released in July of this year. Waddingham will star in Part 2 along with Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny and Nick Offerman. This will be the second movie released in 2024 that Waddingham will star in as she will also be featured in The Fall Guy which is set to hit theatres in March next year.

For this year, Waddingham will be featured in Season 3 of Ted Lasso which will premiere on Wednesday, March 15. There has been a lot of talk about Season 3 being the final one for the series. And when Waddingham spoke to Deadline last year, she hinted that it might be true.

"We are halfway through shooting Season 3 and I would like to pause things because I'm not ready to say goodbye to her in three episodes," Waddingham said at the time, per Screen Rant. "Brett [Goldstein] and I were talking about [saying goodbye] earlier and we're both a little bit in denial but have been expecting it since the word go at the same time. It's like a long, slow mourning. I love her, man. She's the girl—my girl— that I'm walking along next to and serving. I know that sounds dramatic but that's how I feel. I feel her rippling through my bloodstream and I'm not ready to not walk with her anymore." Waddingham's character, Rebecca, is the owner of AFC Richmond, and Season 3 will focus on the team competing in the Premier League. Fans are looking forward to seeing AFC Richmond taking on West Ham United which is led by former AFC Richmond coach Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed).