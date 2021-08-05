'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Ted Reunites With Old Flame in Episode 3 Sneak Peek Clip

✖

Episode 3 of Ted Lasso Season 2 will feature a reunion between Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and an old flame. In a sneak peek clip obtained by PopCulture.com, Ted runs into Flo "Sassy" Collins (Ellie Taylor) who is Rebecca Welton's (Hannah Waddingham) best friend. Sassy and Ted hooked up in the first season and went their separate ways. Ted asked Sassy what's she's doing in town and said she's speaking at a conference and wanted Rebecca to look after her daughter. Ted did get scared for a moment as he thought the daughter was his, but Sassy made it clear he is not the father.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso is already off to a strong start, and Episode 3 looks like it will be very enjoyable. Waddingham has earned praise for her role as Rebecca, leading her to earn an Emmy nomination. When speaking to Vulture in October last year, Waddingham talked about making the transition to Ted Lasso from being the "shame nun" in Game of Thrones.

"I did wonder if that day was ever going to come — of people being able to see me without my simple," Waddingham said. "It’s a thrill for me for people to realize sometimes what you see isn’t what you get on television. People can be old-school comedians and be able to do different things if given the chance. I’m so glad that the show gave me a chance to go outside the box. Not about changing from the “shame nun” to a newer role, but allowing this woman in heels to be vulnerable."

Waddingham isn't the only cast member to earn an Emmy nomination, Sudeikis is up for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, while Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift are nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Waddingham and Juno Temple are up for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

"I was genuinely utterly surprised," Mohammed told PopCulture. "I mean, I thought that given the past with the Golden Globes and Critics Choice I was pretty certain that the show itself would get nominated and that Jason [Sudeikis] would get nominated and Hannah [Waddingham] would get nominated. But second to that, I mean, I really hoped that Brett [Goldstein] and Brendan [Hunt] would get a supporting actor nod. And Juno [Temple] as well. You don't ever really want to think of these things too much. It's just been incredible and I'm just so proud of the show." Episode 3 of Ted Lasso will be available on Apple TV+ Friday.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV+, and a new episode will air each week. All episodes of Season 1 are also currently streaming and PopCulture readers can get a free three-month trial subscription here.