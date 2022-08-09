'Ted Lasso': New Collector's Item Available for Fans Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Ted Lasso has become a monster hit for Apple TV+, and the third season of the series will premiere soon. To get fans ready for Season 3 of Ted Lasso, Fisher-Price and Warner Bros. Consumer Products have come together to create the Ted Lasso Little People Collector set. The figure pack includes six of the most notable characters from the show, including Ted Lasso, Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, Roy Kent, Coach Beard and Sam Obisanya.

The official description states: "Ted once said, 'I do love a locker room. Smells like potential.' Well, Fisher-Price could smell the potential of 'easter eggs' hidden throughout the set. There are ten+ little surprises hidden all over this pack – can you find them all? Like a good teammate, we'll make the extra pass and share a detailed breakdown in the coming days to serve as your playbook." The Ted Lasso Little People Collector set can be purchased on Mattel's website for $29.99. It can also be ordered on Amazon, Walmart and Target.

(Photo: Fisher-Price)

The news of the collector's item comes shortly after Ted Lasso earned 20 Emmy nominations. Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character, earned a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Hannah Waddingham (Rebeca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) and Sarah Niles (Dr. Sharon Fieldstone) are nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series; and Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya) and Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley) are nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Ted Lasso is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, an award the series won last year.

It smells like potential. Little tiny potential. The Ted Lasso Little People Collector™️ Set is available now. pic.twitter.com/YuaYsvq7GN — Fisher-Price® (@FisherPrice) August 9, 2022

"It's a fun one to make," Temple told Awards Radar earlier this year. "And it's a pleasure to be a part of it. It's one of those series that I think, as actors, we get to enjoy watching it as well as being in it. It's like being a fan of the show, even though you're a part of it. Because there are so many scenes but as Keeley. I'm not aware of them or getting to watch Nate's storyline or Jamie's storyline, or Coach Beard. These characters have these whole journeys that I didn't get to see while I was shooting it, and I get to see them afterwards. And, it's like I'm a fan of the show."