‘Ted Lasso’ Star Jason Sudeikis Reveals How Apple TV+ Series Helped Fans

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis believes that the Apple TV+ series is helping fans with one aspect that is being talked about more. The second season featured a sports therapist who helped Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) deal with some personal issues. And when talking about the show at an Abbott and Real Madrid event at the New York Stock Exchange, Sudekis revealed that mental health is a big part of Ted Lasso.

“In regard to the mental health stuff, it was just there. It’s been there forever but it’s really come up a lot in just knowing where the characters were headed and how important it is to work on yourself to help your team,” Sudeikis, 46, told Us Weekly and other reporters and the event. “And I think that we were trying to explore that and personify it in a way and kind of trojan horse that there’s bigger issues in this fun, silly little comedy show.”

Sudeikis also talked about how he's received letters from viewers, as have other cast members and crew members, which thanked them for discussing mental health.

“People have really responded to that. And myself and other people in the cast and the writing staff get messages daily from people thanking them for really opening their eyes to what it means to go to therapy and what it means for someone in their own life to go to therapy and just speaking about these things and taking the stigma off of any form of health whether it be nutrition or mental, emotional health. Anything that you can do to help yourself helps those around you.”

In the Season 2 finale, Ted talks to the media about mental health after it was reported by Trent Crimm (James Lance) of The Independent that Ted was dealing with panic attacks. Trent got the information from Nate (Nick Mohammed) as he was getting back at Ted for not paying him enough attention. Nate leaves AFC Richmond to become the coach at West Ham United. With AFC Richmond being promoted, it’s likely the Ted-Nate storyline will be a big focus for Ted Lasso Season 3, which will likely start production in January.