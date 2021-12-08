‘Ted Lasso’ Christmas Gifts: 7 Items Every Fan Needs This Holiday Season

Ted Lasso is one of the more popular television shows on TV right now, and that means swag from the series would make for some great Christmas gifts. Premiering in 2020, Ted Lasso became a fan-favorite as the title character, played by Jason Sudeikis, captured the hearts of many with his positive attitude and one-liners. Ted Lasso is also a favorite among the critics as it has won multiple Emmy Awards and is currently vying for four nominations at the 26th Critics Choice Awards 2021, including Best Comedy Series.

Two seasons of the Apple TV+ series are available to stream with the third season coming next year. But is Season 3 of Ted Lasso really going to be the last hurrah? “I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks you can’t look at season 4 when we’re in the middle of season 3,” Sudeikis said to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “We can’t worry about the championships when we’re in the first round of playoffs, you know?”

“We got to take it one game at a time,” Sudeikis continued, noting that there are “many factors” that would contribute to continuing Ted Lasso past season 3. “As cliche as that may sound, there’s actually truth. It’s hard to think about what to do in the distant future when you’re trying to deal with what’s right in front of you.” As we wait for the third season of Ted Lasso and what more may come for the Apple TV+ series, here’s a look at eight Christmas gifts for fans of the series.

Ted Lasso White Title Men’s Royal Blue Sweatshirt

This is a great way to show your love for Ted Lasso and stay warm at the same time. Along with the show title on the front, the hoodie also feature’s Ted’s favorite quote “I believe in believe,” which is a great way to inspire your team, coworkers and yourself. This item is from the brand Bioworld.

Men’s Ted Lasso Team Believe Graphic Tee

This shirt is another great way to show your support for the show and Ted himself. As it’s shown on the shirt, Ted is accustomed to the English lifestyle. But the funny thing about this shirt is Ted is not a fan of tea. In fact, he downright hates it.

Futbol Is Life T-shirt

This is a phrase that Danny Rojas says throughout the entire series and has caught on with fans. Danny is a very positive character on Ted Lasso but is also one of the best soccer players in the world. This shirt is a must-have for Ted Lasso fans or just soccer fans and is customizable with colors, styles and more.

Soccer Coach Jigsaw Puzzle

This is a great gift for the entire family as it can be a small or large project depending on the size of the puzzle. The finished product shows a man who appears to be Ted Lasso holding a soccer ball while waving to the fans. This is a good way to kill some time before Season 3 premieres. Get a 252-piece puzzle for $42.18 now!

Ted Lasso – Believe Mug

There is no better way to start the morning than to celebrate Ted Lasso. This mug is perfect for Ted Lasso fans who love coffee or any beverage. And the great thing about this mug is the print will never fade away.

Ted Lasso Diamond Dogs Mug

Ted Lasso fans know who are the Diamond Dogs. The group comes together periodically to talk about any issues they have. The bad news is the Diamond Dogs lost a key member as he has taken a job with another team.

Insulated Tumbler Stainless Steel

While keeping your favorite beverage hot or cold, you can also read some of the most notable quotes from Ted Lasso on this tumbler. It comes in two different sizes (20 oz. and 30 oz.) and will last well after the show ends.

