'Swagger' Fate Revealed at Apple TV+

The fate of the basketball drama series Swagger has been revealed. Apple TV+ announced this week that Swagger has been canceled after two seasons. The news comes a few months after the final episode of the second season streamed in August. Series creator and showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood announced the cancelation on Instagram.

"What an amazing adventure. In our two seasons, we have launched careers, disrupted genre, brought forth humanity through our characters, told stories we care deeply about, revolutionized the way to shoot basketball and had fun. That's a blessing," Bythewood wrote. "Apple, while you are not ordering a season three, I made the show I wanted to make. Thank you for that. Cast, writers and crew, you have my gratitude. Walk on the set with Swagger. Walk off the set with Swagger. For our FAMbase, you lifted us in ways we could never have imagined. To the industry, don't take your foot off the gas. Keep telling our stories."

(Photo: Apple TV)

Swagger is about a high school basketball star named Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill) and his journey through the world of youth hoops. It is loosely inspired by the life of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, who was an executive producer on the series. Hill starred in the show with O'Shea Jackson Jr., Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera, Christina Jackson, Sean Baker, Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown.

Earlier this year, PopCulture.com spoke to Hill about Jace's character arc in the second season. "When we first meet Jace, he's solely on his mission and he's doing his pushups," Hill said. "He's doing the right work, but he hasn't found his circle yet. He hasn't found his real father figure and his friends that he really cares about. He hasn't found a cause bigger than himself. And as Jace evolves throughout season one, you see him really take to his peers and his people and his best friend Crystal and really show up as a 24-hour person. And that all starts with his father figure at the dinner table. And in season two, you're going to see him just really take ownership of that and really take responsibility for his past and trust his integrity."