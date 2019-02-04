Super Bowl 2019: Netflix Viewing Down 32 Percent During Game

Netflix viewing has reportedly been down 32 percent during Super Bowl 2019, which is based on regular Sunday night numbers.

The data was shared by Netflix themselves, who wrote in a tweet, “so apparently this Super Bowl thing is kind of a big deal … looks like Netflix viewing in the US is down about 32 percent compared to a normal Sunday.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it’s not entirely surprising that fewer people are watching Netflix during the big game, it is kind of surprising that the streaming service is sharing data, as they are notorious for keeping that information private.

so apparently this Super Bowl thing is kind of a big deal … looks like Netflix viewing in the US is down about 32% compared to a normal Sunday — Netflix US (@netflix) February 4, 2019

However, the 2019 Super Bowl hasn’t been all bad for Netflix, as the streaming service debuted a trailer for their new nature documentary series, Our Planet.

The show will premiere in April, and appears to be in the vein of Discovery Channel’s hugely popular Planet Earth series.

everyone who normally helps run this page is busy watching the sports and they told me to “handle it” soooo I’m just gonna post animal GIFs from #OurPlanet all night pic.twitter.com/asrZbB9T0F — Netflix US (@netflix) February 3, 2019

“Our Planet will take viewers on a spectacular journey of discovery showcasing the beauty and fragility of our natural world,” series host Sir David Attenborough previously said of the show.

“Today we have become the greatest threat to the health of our home but there’s still time for us to address the challenges we’ve created, if we act now. We need the world to pay attention. Our Planet brings together some of the world’s best filmmakers and conservationists and I’m delighted to help bring this important story to millions of people worldwide,” he added.

“Our Planet is a phenomenal achievement by Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey and all at Silverback Productions, and a spectacular voyage of discovery around the world,” Netflix’s Vice President of Original Documentaries, Lisa Nishimura said in a statement about Our Planet.

“We are delighted that Sir David Attenborough will voice the series and that Netflix, as a global platform, is able to bring this vital and magical series to an audience of over 190 countries worldwide next year,” Nishimura went on to say.

*hears cheering* oh, did someone finally score? pic.twitter.com/AvvoB4fgWV — Netflix US (@netflix) February 4, 2019

Our Planet is scheduled to debut on Netflix on April 5.