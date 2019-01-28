‘Stranger Things’ Star Natalia Dyer Teases ‘Bigger, Darker, Scarier’ Season 3

Stranger Things‘ third season arrives on Netflix on July 4, and according to series star Natalia Dyer, things will be more ominous than ever before.

“It does feel bigger, just filming it,” she told MTV at Sundance Film Festival. “I haven’t seen any of it, but it does feel bigger, darker, scarier. It felt like they noticeably bumped it up to a different level this season. So I’m excited to see it, too. I don’t know how they do it, [creators] the [Duffer] brothers, but yeah, I’m excited.”

Dyer wasn’t able to offer too much information regarding the upcoming batch of episodes, though she did reiterate what fans have already picked up on, noting, “It’s set in the summer, it’s in the ’80s.”

While details on the new episodes of Stranger Things are scarce, Netflix recently released a poster for Season 3, which features the gang hanging out outside as fireworks explode overhead, though judging by Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) worried expression, things aren’t quite as peaceful as they seem.

Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) also appear in the poster, though they seem blissfully unaware of whatever pending evil Eleven seems to sense.

“One summer can change everything,” the poster reads.

In March 2018, executive producer Shawn Levy shared a few pieces of information with attendees at PaleyFest television festival, revealing that romance is in the air for the kids of Hawkins.

“Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that’s a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas,” he said. “But again, they’re like 13- or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there’s fun to that instability.”

Levy added that Steve (Joe Keery) will also feature more prominently in Season 3 after becoming a fan-favorite character in Season 2.

“We’ll definitely get to see some more of Steve Harrington in season three, and I’ll just say we won’t be abandoning the Dad Steve magic,” he said. “I don’t want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve.”

In July, Netflix released a trailer for Starcourt Mall, which appears to be a newly important location for the kids of Hawkins, Indiana.

The streaming service has also released the titled of the Season 3’s eight episodes, which read as follows: “Suzie, Do You Copy?” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite,” and “The Battle of Starcourt,” with the last title indicating that something major will go down at Starcourt Mall before the season wraps up.

