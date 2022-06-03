'Stranger Things' Creators Admit to Forgetting Important Detail in Season 4

✖

Stranger Things fans noticed something in the new Season 4 episodes that added a layer of heartbreak to a portion of the storyline. However, it turns out that what viewers had picked up on was actually just an oversight, with the creators of the hit sci-fi series now admitting that they forgot an important detail while producing the new season. Please Note: Stranger Things Season 4 Spoilers Below.

In the new season of the show, Will (Noah Schnapp) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) have moved to California with Will's family. Mike (Finn Wolfhard) comes for a visit and spends the majority of his time with Eleven, as they are still dating, leaving Will all on his own. In scenes where the teens are all hanging out at a skating rink, video footage reveals the date, March 22. Fans very quickly noticed that this is the day Will was born, which led the show to unintentionally imply that all of his friends forgot his birthday. Now, the Duffer Brothers, who created the series, have addressed the situation, with Matt Duffer telling Variety, "Clearly, like the characters in the show, we also forgot about Will's birthday. You know how George R.R. Martin has somebody – I mean, his story is more vast – and Stephen King has someone who just keeps track of this stuff? We need [that]."

Recently, members of the Stranger Things cast teased the dark fates in store for their characters in Season 4. Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Natalie Dyer — who plays Nancy Wheeler — spoke about the show leaning more into horror territory. "There are characters who are in real, real danger," Dyer said of the show's direction this time around. "Like, we haven't been in as high stakes or potential danger before. That was surprising and scary."

Newcomer Joseph Quinn, who plays older high school student Eddie Munson, added, "And [that's] applicable to every storyline." He continued, "It's not just that one storyline is kind of the main artery. Every single storyline is kind of filled with peril and danger."

Back in August 2021, Matt and Ross Duffer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the show and clarified Season 4 is not planned to be the final season for Stranger Things, as previously speculated. "Season 4 won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is," said Ross.

He continued, "[The COVID-19 pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story." It was later revealed that the show will end with a recently announced Season 5. Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1 is out now, with Volume 2 debuting later this summer.