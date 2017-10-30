‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Opening Heads to Urban Environment

New episodes of Stranger Things drop on Netflix on Oct. 27, and fans have been eager to get their hands on any details about the upcoming sequel to last year’s wildly popular hit. Thanks to the show’s co-creators, the Duffer Brothers, we now know that the opening of the show won’t take place in its main location of Hawkins, Indiana, but rather in an urban setting.

“I liked opening the show in a place not in Hawkins, in an urban environment,” Matt Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. “I want people thinking maybe they’ve clicked on the show and then, boom, you realize ‘Oh now we’re still in it.’ But it’s all about broadening, and expanding our world.”

Ross Duffer added, “We have all these different threads and you don’t see how possibly all these things could come together and then slowly but surely they all play an integral role in the story this season.”

The brothers also commented on their decision to refer to the new batch of episodes as a sequel rather than season two of the show.

“When we started describing it as a sequel, Netflix was like, ‘Don’t do that, because sequels are known to be bad,’” Matt said. “I was like, ‘Yes, but what about T2 and Aliens and Toy Story 2 and Godfather II?’”

He added, “The good news is that a lot of what we wanted to see or what we responded to, that seems to be what the audience responded to. Like we fell in love with Gaten [Matarazzo], and there were aspects, like Barb [played in season 1 by Shannon Purser], we were already planning to deal with. It felt like there was a nice alignment between what we wanted to see and what other people wanted to see.”

Photo Credit: Netflix