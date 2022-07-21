'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn Forced to Cancel Public Appearance at Last Minute

Fans hoping to meet Stranger Things' Eddie Munson were left disappointed after Season 4 breakout actor Joseph Quinn was forced to pull out of a scheduled appearance at the very last minute. Following his appearance at London Film & Comic Con earlier this month, Quinn was scheduled to appear at German Comic Con Limited Edition in Dortmund, Germany on Saturday, July 16, though he had to cancel his planned appearance due to issues with his passport.

Quinn had been scheduled to appear at the convention alongside cast mates Milly Bobby Brown (Eleven), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner) and Raphael Luce (young Henry Creel), though the convention announced just a day before doors opened that the actor would likely be unable to attend. German Comic Con broke the news in an Instagram post, writing, "Guys – we're going to make it short and painless now because you just can't talk about this disaster: JOSEPH QUINN, unfortunately, can't attend the GCC LTD Edition." The convention went on to explain that the actor "got his passport for a US working visa with the UK," adding that "he can't enter Germany without a PASS! The chances of him getting the passport back before boarding tomorrow is zero. No way too get provisional pass ... We really tried everything today and contacted all authorities and contact points."

"No words for the disappointment and frustration on all levels. Joseph is also extremely sad that he has to let us all down at such short notice," the statement continued, adding that organizers were currently discussing with his management when the next possible date for his visit would be – more information will follow asap."

Although Quinn already had a number of credits to his name and even appeared as as Leonard Bast in HBO's Game of Thrones, he shot to stardom with the release of Stranger Things Season 4, which introduced him as repeat Hawkins High School senior Eddie Munson, the leader of the Hellfire Club, the official D&D club of the high school. The heavy metal-loving outsider found himself wrapped up in the terror of the Upside Down following the death of cheerleader Chrissy by Vecna, with his story and character instantly making him a fan-favorite. Speaking about Eddie to Netflix, Quinn said, ""I just wanted to show someone that felt real. And what was so fun was doing that with someone that looked so extraordinarily kind of odd – to me, anyway ... I think, as human beings, we're all very multifaceted."

Although Eddie ultimately met a grisly fate, fans are still holding out hope that they will see the character back in Season 5, with numerous theories arising suggesting he somehow managed to survive. Whether or not Quinn does appear in the final season is a wait and see game. The first four seasons of Stranger Things are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 5 does not yet have a premiere date.