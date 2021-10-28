‘Squid Game’: New York Superintendent Defends Decision to Ban Show-Inspired Costumes

The central New York superintendent whose district banned costumes inspired by Squid Game at schools during Halloween, defended the decision, noting that the show is “intended for mature audiences.” A principal for Mott Road elementary school in the district also told parents that teachers have seen students pretending to play Squid Game during recess. Squid Game is a South Korean show that has exploded in popularity worldwide since Netflix released the show on Sept. 17.

Principals at Mott Road, Enders Road, and Fayetteville Elementary schools, all part of the Fayetteville-Manlius School District, told parents that playing Squid Game or wearing costumes inspired by it are banned. “We have observed that some students at recess have been playing a version of the squid game which is intended for mature audiences, ages 16 and older,” the Mott Road principal wrote to parents in an email, reports CNYCentral. “Due to concerns about the potential violent nature of the game, it is inappropriate for recess play or discussion at school. Additionally, a Halloween costume from this show does not meet our school costume guidelines due to the potential violent message aligned with the costume.”

Superintendent Dr. Craig Tice also sent a statement to CNYCentral, supporting the decision to ban Squid Game references at the school. He pointed to Halloween costume guidelines banning items that could be “interpreted” as weapons, including toy guns and swords, and costumes should not be “too gory or scary” for younger students. The district also canceled Halloween parades because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Staff members have recently noted that some students at recess have been mimicking games from Squid Game, a Roblox video game and a Netflix show that is intended for mature audiences due to the violence depicted in the show,” Tice wrote. “Because of this activity, our principals wanted to make sure our families are aware that it would be inappropriate for any student to wear to school a Halloween costume from this show because of the potential violent messages aligned with the costume. They also wanted families to be aware that some of our younger students are talking about and mimicking aspects of the show/game at school so parents and guardians would have the opportunity to speak with their children themselves about it and reinforce the school message that games associated with violent behavior are not appropriate for recess.”

Since Squid Game involves ultra-violent versions of children’s games with life-or-death consequences, parents and school administrators around the world have been worried about the impact the show may have. Earlier this month, Bay District Schools in Panama City, Florida noted that administrators were seeing students “trying to actually hurt each other in the name of this ‘game,’” after playing seemingly innocent playground games. “Please make sure you’re aware of the content your children are accessing online and that you talk to them about NOT playing violent ‘games’ at school,” the district noted. “We don’t want anyone to get hurt and we don’t want to generate discipline referrals for students who don’t really understand what they are re-enacting.”

Squid Game was written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The nine-episode show is about a group of people struggling facing financial challenges who are invited to play children’s games to win millions of dollars. However, contestants who lose are killed and the grand prize increases with each death. Players wear green tracksuits while masked guards wear pink jumpsuits. The series is violent and was rated TV-MA in the U.S., meaning it is intended for audiences 17 and older.