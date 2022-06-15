'Squid Game' Fans Call out Netflix Over Spinoff Plans

Squid Game is about to become reality, but the show isn't necessarily getting the greenlight from fans. The streamer announced Tuesday that it is turning the hit South Korean drama into "the biggest reality competition ever" with the upcoming reality competition series Squid Game: The Challenge, effectively turning Netflix into the VIPs at the top of the deadly competition of the original series.

The upcoming series, which does not yet have a premiere date, will take 456 contestants from around the globe as document them for the world's entertainment as they compete for the record-setting $4.56 million cash prize. To score that massive prize money, contestants will compete in a series of games inspired by the original show, which put a deadly twist on classic childhood games like red light, green light, as well as new and unique additions. Brandon Riegg, VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series at Netflix, said in a statement Tuesday, "fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end."

However, while Squid Game has certainly been a global hit, marking the biggest television premiere in Netflix history, the idea of turning the series into a reality competition is rubbing many the wrong way. Many on social media were quick to express their belief that Netflix completely missed the point of the show, which offers a unique look at societal greed and its dehumanizing effects. Others called for the streamer not to move forward with the show all together. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.