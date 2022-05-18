'Squid Game' Creator Gives Update on Season 2 Release Date

✖

Squid Game fans who are eager for Season 2 of the hit Netflix show are gonna have to wait a while longer for the show to return. According to Vanity Fair, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk commented on a prospective release date, telling the outlet that the show may not be ready to go until late 2023 or early 2024. Squid Game Season 1 debuted on Netflix in September 2021, meaning fans could be looking at a full two years or more between seasons.

"[Hwang] only has about three pages' worth of ideas that he plans to turn into a script, so there isn't much he can say [about Season 2] except that there will be more games," the outlet said of its conversation with the creator. Dong-hyuk also offered a vague tease, saying, "Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again. I want to ask the question, 'Is true solidarity between humans possible?'"

Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama that follows a number of people who have been invited to join a series of deadly challenges that are all based on childhood games. The individuals chosen to play are all from low-income communities, with the masked game organizers enticing them to risk their lives for the chance at winning unimaginable wealth. The story essentially boils down to a dark and ominous depiction of class disparity, with the players willing to die — or even kill — for a chance to better their lives through access to more money.

The show very quickly became a massive success in America, becoming widely talked about on social media for months, as well as spawning countless memes. The stars of Squid Game previously spoke with THR about their experiences with the show, including their initial feelings about its potential for success. "To be honest, when I read the script and then I met the ensemble members, I did have some expectations that it could be big," said Park Hae-soo (Cho Sang-woo).

Jung Ho-yeon (Kang Sae-byeok) added, "I think [I knew] a week after it opened. I couldn't follow the speed of the growth of the Squid Game success because since COVID, I think everything is faster and even online, it happens just so quick. It was hard to follow."

She continued, "I lost 6 pounds in a week when it became successful. I couldn't eat – it wasn't stress, I just didn't know this feeling. 'What's going on out there, who am I?' I was kind of losing myself. Now, I feel very comfortable with the Squid Game team, so I can slowly get used to this success with people. But when I was at home by myself watching this growth, I was like, 'What?'"

Finally, Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun) offered "I agree with Ho-yeon, I don't know how to deal with this. I don't know what this is. Even though I have [more acting] experience. ... Even in Korea, it was very popular and the show was getting a lot of responses from people that they really enjoyed it. It was very successful in Korea." fans can revisit Squid Game Season 1 anytime on Netflix.