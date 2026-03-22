Show ‘Officially Ending’ After 44 Episodes

A relationship advice series is coming to an end after a 44-episode run.

Allison Raskin and John Blakeslee’s podcast Starter Marriage will officially wind down, according to Raskin. The author opened up about the decision via Substack and social media, revealing that the show, which sees the couple “examine modern marriage from every angle,” was “a financial flop.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Raskin, who also known for the podcast-turned-YouTube-series Just Between Us, revealed that the show only profited $2,000 in the 10th months since it began. She applauded the show’s producers at Studio 71, who stuck by Starter Marriage and made a final push to save it.

Play video

“None of us wanted to give up,” Raskin revealed. “We believed in the show. We were proud of what we were making. If we could just increase the audience by a few thousand listeners, we might be able to get one or two advertisers to bite and… It didn’t work. Starter Marriage is officially ending after 44 episodes. I will have to add it to my growing graveyard of failed dreams.”

We encourage you to read Raskin’s full Substack article on the situation, which can be found at this link. On Instagram, the Save the Date author noted that she and Blakeslee “will be pivoting to a YouTube version of the show” soon. While they did not explain exactly what this YouTube series will look like, Raskin’s previous podcast, Just Between Us, releases videos around 10 minutes each on her YouTube channel.