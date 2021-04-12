'Shadow and Bone': Which Books the Netflix Original Series Is Based On

✖

Shadow and Bone comes to Netflix in under two weeks, but fans trying to read up on the fantasy series before its premiere may need a crash course in the "Grishaverse." Author Leigh Bardugo has written multiple series in her fictional setting, and the new TV adaptation combines two of them — the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology. Here's what you need to know about the source material.

Bardugo became a massive success in the fantasy world with her debut novel, Shadow and Bone. It was the first in a trilogy about Alina Starkov — an orphan in the Bardugo's "Grishaverse" world where magic users called Grisha can manipulate some natural forces and elements. After Bardugo finished her trilogy in 2014, she went on to write completely separate stories set in the same fictional world, the first being Six of Crows. That series wrapped up in just two books — a "duology" — but it will be folded into the TV show as one big story with a few timeline tweaks.

That's a lot of story to fit into just eight episodes of a Netflix original series. So far, neither Bardugo nor other producers, cast or crew have revealed how far into the stories Shadow and Bone Season 1 will delve. Presumably, fans who want to get the book experience first would be best served by reading Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, though the latter would spoil elements of the Shadow and Bone trilogy as it is written on the page. The disconnected stories might also be less fun in this way.

It might be better, therefore, to start with the Shadow and Bone trilogy as a whole before moving on to Six of Crows, if you intend to cram before the series premiere. Shadow and Bone was published in 2012, followed by Siege and Storm and ending with Ruin and Rising. Within the books' canon, there is a two-year time skip between Ruin and Rising and Six of Crows, although the latter was actually published just one year later.

At the same time, the trailers and teasers for the Shadow and Bone TV show so far hint that the characters and story from Six of Crows will play a big part in the series. While Shadow and Bone follows a typical hero's journey-style narrative, Six of Crows is more of a heist drama, with plenty of fun twists and turns and a fantasy flavor to tie it all together.

Fans hoping to read Bardugo's books before they come to the screen this month might be best served by taking them in chronological order, therefore. Since the show is remixing the timeline a bit, that means that reading the Six of Crows duology later on can still be fresh and enjoyable for its differences. At that point, fans might find themselves drawn in even further.

Bardugo has now written two more novels in the Grishaverse — King of Scars, published in 2019 and Rule of Wolves, published in 2021. She also wrote two collections of short stories called The Language of Thorns and The Lives of Saints, which are full of fictional folklore about the world of the Grisha. Bardugo's books are bestsellers for a reason and are sure to see an even greater surge in popularity as their TV adaptation picks up. Shadow and Bone premieres on Netflix on Friday, April 23.