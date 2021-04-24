'Shadow and Bone': Netflix Show Is Based on These Books

✖

Netflix's new hit fantasy show Shadow and Bone is here, but finding its source material is not as straightforward as some other fantasy adaptations. New fans may want a crash course in author Leigh Bardugo's "Grishaverse" — a fictional world where she has set several separate stories. They may also need a hand disentangling the two series that were combined for this show.

Bardugo became a bestselling author with her first novel Shadow and Bone, which grew into the Shadow and Bone trilogy ending in 2014. After that, Bardugo used the same Grisha world for her next series, the Six of Crows duology. In the books, there is a two-year gap between the ending of the trilogy and the beginning of the duology, but the show strives to weave them together with some added story elements and a few timeline tweaks.

That's a lot of story to fit into just eight episodes of a Netflix original series. So far, neither Bardugo nor other producers, cast or crew have offered guidance on how new fans should go about reading these disparate series. Presumably, fans who want to get the book experience first would be best served by reading Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, though the latter would spoil elements of the Shadow and Bone trilogy as it is written on the page. The disconnected stories might also be less fun in this way.

It might be better, therefore, to start with the Shadow and Bone trilogy as a whole before moving on to Six of Crows, if you intend to cram before the series premiere. Shadow and Bone was published in 2012, followed by Siege and Storm and ending with Ruin and Rising. Within the books' canon, there is a two-year time skip between Ruin and Rising and Six of Crows, although the latter was actually published just one year later.

As you have seen, the Six of Crows characters play a prominent role in the TV series, but it actually does not touch on much of their story line from the books. While Shadow and Bone follows a classic hero's journey-style plot, Six of Crows is more of a heist.

Fans hoping to read Bardugo's books before jumping into the TV series don't need to get much further than the titular first novel itself, therefore. Since the show is remixing the timeline a bit, reading the Six of Crows duology later on can still be fresh and enjoyable for its differences. At that point, fans might find themselves drawn in even further.

Bardugo has now written two more novels in the Grishaverse — King of Scars, published in 2019 and Rule of Wolves, published in 2021. She also wrote two collections of short stories called The Language of Thorns and The Lives of Saints, which are full of fictional folklore about the world of the Grisha. Bardugo's books are bestsellers for a reason and are sure to see an even greater surge in popularity as their TV adaptation picks up. Shadow and Bone is streaming now on Netflix.