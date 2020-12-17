Senator Wants Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max to Be Free Over Holidays to Combat COVID-19 Spread

✖

Policymakers have been thinking of ways to keep people from gathering, particularly in large, social settings, during the holiday season. One U.S. senator has an idea involving the major streaming services — from Netflix to Disney+ to HBO Max — offering its platforms for free to non-subscribers.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) believes that if these networks extended themselves at no cost to everyone, there would be a greater likelihood of keeping people from straying away from their immediate family households and further spreading COVID-19. An intriguing option for some, King’s plan would mean a loss for these networks, though he offers his suggestion with a claim of a potential record number of viewers for those few weeks.“[They] would likely experience greater traffic as a consequence of extending service,” King stated.

His plan was proposed on Monday. He also offered further explanation on his Twitter account that same day. “This year’s holiday season looks different for millions of Americans, as traditions change and families stay apart,” he began his tweet. “These companies have an opportunity to encourage Americans to stay home – slowing the virus’s spread – and boost national spirits during this festive time of year.” The letter he submitted in Washington D.C. was addressed to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Throughout the pandemic, King has been proactive in following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and using them to put together proposals. This is just the latest plan to use the CDC recommendations as its driving force.

While many of his followers have seemed to be receptive to this plan, it’s unlikely to gain much traction, though these providers could look at offering extended trials as a way of meeting in the middle. Nonetheless, streaming services have never been more in the forefront as they are now. The latest to peak is HBO Max, which on Thursday finally debuted on Roku devices, ending a seven-month stalemate that saw many of Roku’s users growing frustrated over the unavailability of the streaming platform. The debut went over extremely well with Roku users, however, and also in investors as the company’s stocked reached an all-time high.

HBO Max will also be the home of all of Warner Bros. 2021 movies, skipping the box office and going straight to the streaming giant. Before that, though, both HBO Max and Disney+ will be giving their subscribers straight-to-home releases with Wonder Woman 1984 and Pixar’s Soul dropping on Christmas Day on the two platforms, respectively.