Selena's Husband Chris Perez Reveals Feelings Over Netflix Series

Guitarist Chris Perez, the widower of the late singer Selena Quintanilla, revealed his thoughts on the new Netflix series Selena: The Series. The new limited series was released on Netflix Friday and tracks the early days of Quintanilla's career. Her sister Suzette Quintanilla, who played drums in Quintanilla's band, is an executive producer on the new series.

Perez, who married Quintanilla three years before she was murdered in 1995, had positive thoughts on the show, even telling fans to enjoy it. "Alright so, here is my take on this," Perez, 51, began. "I loved her music even before I joined the band." Perez said he was "intrigued by the fact" that Quintanilla's brother A.B. Quintanilla III produced his sister's music. "Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes," Perez continued. "Her dad ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio. I learned so much by taking on their guitar player Roger Garcia's parts and doing my best to stretch it even further."

Perez also praised Suzette as a drummer who "laid it DOWN" and called her a "bada—." Keyboardist Joe Ojeda and Pete Astudillo "brought the 'extra' and added a whole other dimension PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics....and they sounded HEAVY," Perez wrote. "I will forever respect the band and the people involved in it. I hope you guys enjoy this series."

Selena: The Series tracks Quintanilla's rise to fame, with Christian Serratos staring as the singer, who died at age 23. Gabriel Chavarria plays her brother, while Richardo Chavira plays Quintanilla's father Abraham. Noemie Gonzalez plays Suzette and Seidy Lopez plays Quintanilla's mother, Marcella Quintanilla. Jesse Posey was cast as Perez.

Although Perez was positive about the new show, he previously confirmed in April he was not involved in its production, reports E! News. He told his followers he never met Posey and did not read the script before the show was released. "I'm not trying to not be a part of anything," Perez further explained in an Austin 360 interview. "At the end of the day, we all have our perspective on certain things and how things happened," he said. "I've put out everything I wanted to put out already. There's not much more I want to say, and that's the God-honest truth."

Perez tried to make a TV series about his relationship with Quintanilla, but her father filed a lawsuit in 2016 to stop him. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2019. Abraham, now 81, was an executive producer on the 1997 film about his daughter, starring Jennifer Lopez as Quintanilla.