Netflix to Develop Series About Selena Quintanilla

It’s been announced that Netflix is developing a streaming series about the life of late singer Selena Quintanilla, who was better known simply as Selena.

Titled Selena: The Series, the show is being executive produced by the Quintanilla family — according to E! — who are very excited to bring Selena’s life to the streaming service.

“Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives,” Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said in a statement.

💕 Bidi Bidi Bom Bom 💕 @SelenaLaLeyenda’s incredible life story is coming to Netflix as a scripted series! @selena_netflix was developed alongside, and will be executive produced by, The Quintanilla family #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/6YUMoAeA7Z — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) December 11, 2018

“We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come,” she added.

Selena: The Series will reportedly be a limited series that is split into two parts, with a description from Netflix reading, “A coming of age story following Selena as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.”

There is no word on who may be cast to play the iconic singer, but the series will be co-executive produced by Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., Simran A. Singh, and Moisés Zamora, from a script by Zamora (Star, American Crime).

“Selena and the entire Quintanilla family are an inspiration to many and especially to me, a millennial of the same heritage,” Dávila, who is the president of production company Campanario Entertainment, said of the project.

“Selena’s career achievements are legendary, but our scripted series will focus on the incredible story of a Mexican-American family and how an extraordinary young woman transcended categories and borders to become a global star,” he added. “I can’t imagine a better partner than Netflix to celebrate Selena and her family’s lives.”

Notably, the story of Selena’s career was previously portrayed in the 1997 film Selena, with her fellow Latina entertainment icon Jennifer Lopez starring as the fated singer.

Her performance in the film earned Lopez an American Latino Media Arts Award for Outstanding Actress in a Feature Film, and also a Golden Globe award nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

There is currently no announced debut date for Netflix’s Selena: The Series.