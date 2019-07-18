‘The Order’: Netflix Series Teases Season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con

Things are getting darker (and funnier) than ever during Season 2 of The Order, the cast and creators of the Netflix series revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. Thursday’s panel for the Netflix Original Series focused on the first season of the horror drama show, which explores the life of college student Jack Morton as he joins the secret society the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, learning magic and dark secrets as he enters an underground battle between werewolves and the dark arts.

While creator Dennis Heaton admitted the series has yet to begin filming Season 2 in earnest, he and co-writer Shelley Eriksen were willing to share some of the written material with convention attendees, putting on a table read of scenes from the upcoming season with the assistance of stars Jake Manley (Morton), Sarah Grey (Alyssa Drake), Adam DiMarco (Randall Carpio), Katherine Isabelle (Vera Stone), Louriza Tronco (Gabrielle Dupres), Devery Jacobs (Lilith Bathory) and Thomas Elms (Hamish Duke).

In the first scene, Vera confronts the disciples over their alleged use of magic during a magical moratorium, resulting in the “spontaneous combustion” of a classmate, while Alyssa suggests a rogue practitioner could be the force behind the murder spell. In another, Gabrielle plays dumb with Hamish after he receives a blue rose that signals his invitation to the Order, confronting him about the secret society as he questions its existence. There’s also a fair share of werewolf drama and blood from the new initiates, based on the table read, juxtaposed with the series’ signature comedy background.

And while the exact viewership numbers for Season 1 weren’t available, the forces behind The Order couldn’t be more grateful to the people embracing the story they’ve put so much passion into.

“It’s just humbling that just a thought and idea can turn into such an overwhelming phenomena.” Executive Producer Chad Oakes said of the positive response to Season 1.

The Order‘s Season 2 Netflix premiere date has yet to be announced.

Photo credit: Netflix