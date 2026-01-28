‘School Spirits’: Spencer MacPherson Weighs in on Xavier’s Special Role for Season 3 (Exclusive)

School Spirits Season 3 is here, and Spencer MacPherson spoke to PopCulture.com about what Xavier’s up to.

In the Season 2 finale of the mystery drama, Xavier revealed to Maddie that he can see her dead father.

Major spoilers ahead for the first three episodes of School Spirits Season 3!

The revelation came after Xavier got into an accident, and Maddie’s late father is not the only person that he can see. It turns out that the hospital also has spirits trapped there, just like at the school, and Xavier now has the ability to talk to those spirits. It proves to be helpful on a few different fronts, such as giving Maddie and her dad the chance to have some closure, and figuring out that the bus accident that killed the school marching band was not because of bad weather, but instead because someone – later revealed to be Mr. Martin – had run out in front of the bus.

Spencer Macpherson as Xavier Baxter in School Spirits, Season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+

MacPherson admitted he “had an inkling” about where the story was going in Season 2. “And there’s a lot of ambiguity, I think, throughout that season as to whether or not he’s just maybe severely concussed and needs to be resting or if he’s in tune with something more, and that was confirmed, I guess, at the end of the second season,” he continued. “And so it’s really cool to be on this side mission and just work with these other actors and explore this other ecosystem of the dead at the hospital.”

Since the season just started, it can be assumed there will be many more moments to come with Xavier in the hospital, especially now that he’s volunteering, whether he’s communicating between Maddie and her dad or helping uncover even more secrets at Split River High. School Spirits can be pretty unpredictable, and given the fact that so much has already been revealed in these first three episodes of Season 3, who knows what else will happen.

At the very least, now that Season 3 is finally here, the wait for new episodes won’t be as bad, since there will be weekly drops for the remainder of the season. The first three episodes of Season 3 of School Spirits are streaming now. New episodes premiere on Wednesdays on Paramount+.