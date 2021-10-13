‘Saved By the Bell’ Season 2 Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Peacock’s Saved By the Bell revival is coming back for Season 2, and now we know when the new episodes will debut. In a new trailer for the series, the streaming service announced that Saved by the Bell Season 2 will premiere on Nov. 24. Deadline reports that the first episode of the season will see Lark Voorhies reunite with her castmates from the original series: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley-Lauren, and Mario Lopez. Voorhies did appear in Season 1 of the new series, but it was via video chat as her character — Lisa Turtle — was living in France at the time. Sadly, Dustin Diamond, who was one of the original cast members, died of cancer in February.

The new trailer gives fans a brief recap of some funny moments from Season 1, before offering a glimpse of what Season 2 will bring. Among the big adventures for the students of Bayside High will be the Southern California School Spirit Competition, which presents some opportunities and obstacles for some of the new gang. In addition to the returning original stars, all of the main younger cast members of the Saved by the Bell are returning as well: Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy, Mitchell Hoog as Mac Morris, Belmont Cameli as Jamie Spano, Dexter Darden as DeVante, Josie Totah as Lexi, and Aisha Alycia Pascual-Pena as Aisha.

You officially have six weeks to (re)watch Season 1 of #SavedbytheBell before a new season drops November 24. 🔔 https://t.co/9NIMppj6wP pic.twitter.com/YWbmopXAmw — Peacock (@peacock) October 13, 2021

Back in April 2020, Gosselaar spoke with ET about the new show, and what it was like to see the trailer for the first time. “I hadn’t been on set, everything for us has just been prep, but watching the trailer and seeing how it’s shot, I think it’s very smart,” he said at the time. “It looks amazing and the content is great.” He went on to share that jumping back into his old role was fun but still a bit of a challenge.

“I was taking the week we had before the lockdown to get back into the character, to understand him because there is a way that he says things and if you say it in the wrong way, it can come off very douchey,” Gosselaar shared. “The actor who plays my son, Mitchell Hoog, I think he’s brilliantly cast, and he does a really good job of toeing that line — saying things that are offensive, but if you say them in the light of the Zack Morris way, it’s effervescent and you can’t take offense to it.” Fans can catch up on Season 1 of Saved by the bell now, before the new season debuts next month.