‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Cast in New Peacock Drama Series

A Saturday Night Live star might have just landed a new project.

Variety reports that Peacock is developing a drama series that could star Colin Jost if it moves forward.

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The untitled series about the dentist-turned-drug lord Larry Lavin is based on Season 1 of the Audacy true crime podcast Wolves Among Us. Per the official description for the project, “By day, Larry Lavin was a respected Ivy League dentist and family man – by night, the East Coast’s most elusive cocaine kingpin. This series is inspired by the shocking and absurd true story of the suburban dentist who built a drug empire behind the façade of the American dream.”

Photo by: Will Heath/NBC

Jost will be starring as Larry and executive producing alongside Jeff Grosvenor from his No Notes Production banner. Showrunner Alex Barnow and Absecon Entertainment’s Rachel Kaplan are also executive producing, with Lavin, Matt Davis, and Steve Seidel co-executive producing.

If the series moves forward, it will not affect SNL. Jost joined the long-running variety sketch series during Season 31 in 2005 as a staff writer. He was the co-head writer from 2012 to 2015 and again from 2017 to 2022. Jost started co-anchoring Weekend Update in 2014. In addition to SNL, Jost currently hosts Prime Video’s Pop Culture Jeopardy!, which is coming back for Season 2. He also wrote for the 2018 Golden Globes and hosted the 2018 Emmy Awards with Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che.

Tyler Golden/Amazon MGM Studios

Meanwhile, Jost is far from the only one to do SNL and another project at the same time. Most recently, former cast member Pete Davidson frequently took time off to film movies such as The Suicide Squad and Big Time Adolescence. Before departing SNL in 2022, Cecily Strong starred in Apple TV’s musical comedy Schmigadoon! in 2021 and also starred in the short-lived Comedy Central adult animated series Loafy in 2020. There are many cast members who have done other projects while on SNL, and likely many more to come.

Since the show is only in development right now at Peacock, it’s possible that more information won’t be revealed for a while. At the very least, it’s possible fans will be seeing much more of Colin Jost in the near future, but right now, they can catch him behind the Weekend Update desk on Saturday Night Live.