‘SNL’ Star Joins Apple TV Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live alum John Higgins has been cast in Season 2 of Apple TV‘s golf comedy Stick.

Higgins, who left SNL in 2025, will appear in a recurring role in the Owen Wilson-led and executive produced series, billed as “heartfelt, feel-good sports comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before.”

John Higgins during the “PDD: First Class” sketch of ‘snl’ on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Photo by: Holland Rainwater/NBC)

Higgins joins the returning ensemble cast led by Wilson, Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Timothy Olyphant and Judy Greer, along with fellow newcomer Billy Zane.

In Stick‘s first season, Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an ex-pro golfer who hedges his bets and future on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Dager) following the collapse of his marriage and career.

Higgins was hired as a writer on Saturday Night Live for Season 47 in 2021 as part of the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy alongside Martin Herlihy and Ben Marshall. His father, Steve Higgins, has been a writer and producer on SNL since 1995. Last year, Higgins left the NBC sketch show following its 50th season.

“I can’t believe how lucky I was to be a part of this show. It was my dream and I got to live it,” the actor and writer wrote on Instagram at the time. “And to do it with my two best friends and my dad was an unbelievable experience.”

“Thank you to everyone who made my time there so special, it made this decision that much harder,” he continued. “But for now, I’m excited to pursue acting opportunities that I’ll announce soon but today I’m just grateful for everything we got to do. As that fat lil bear Winnie the Pooh once said, ‘How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.’”

John Higgins, Martin Herlihy, and Ben Marshall of comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy pose together backstage on Monday, November 6, 2023. (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Higgins most recently wrapped the upcoming Netflix film Bad Day, an action comedy starring Cameron Diaz as a single mom “fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life.”

Stick is created, showrun and executive produced by Jason Keller. Executive producing are Ben Silverman for Propagate Content, Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady, Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, and Jaffar Mahmood.